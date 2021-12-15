Trending Tags

Kraft Will Pay You $20 To Not Eat Cheesecake & The US Is Running Short On Cream Cheese

You can get paid to eat any other dessert!

Phillycreamchs | Twitter

Kraft is getting creamed by a supply shortage and they'll pay you to take it easy on them.

The United States is grappling with a cream cheese shortage as it heads into Christmas, and Kraft is offering to pay people $20 to eat something other than cheesecake this month.

The makers of Philadelphia Cream Cheese say they're struggling to keep up with the demand, and are now offering to pay people to not eat their product.

"If you can't spread Philly, spread the feeling," the company says on a new website for the incentive. "You may not be able to find Philly to make a cheesecake, so get any other dessert on us."

Kraft is offering a $20 digital reward to the first 18,000 U.S. residents who sign up online this Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 to receive it.

Once your spot is reserved, all you have to do is buy any dessert or dessert ingredients between December 17 and December 24.

Save the receipt and submit it between December 28 and January 4 via a custom link in your email and voilà! You can expect a $20 digital reward in your email.

The U.S. demand for cream cheese has spiked since the pandemic began and was up 18% last year compared to 2019, Kraft told CNN. The company says it's investing millions to boost its production, but in the meantime, it's using this $20 reward to ease the inconvenience to customers.

Hackers reportedly made the U.S. cream cheese shortage even worse by attacking Schreiber Foods, a Kraft competitor, with a ransomware scheme in October.

It's unclear when the shortage will ease, but for now, you might want to start looking up recipes for apple pie.

Kraft's $20 giveaway is currently only open to U.S. residents. Narcity has reached out to see if Canadians are also being affected by Kraft's shortage.

