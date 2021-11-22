Trending Tags

La Vie En Rose Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale & You Can Get The Best Deals

Save 40% on lingerie, loungewear, PJs and more!

La Vie En Rose Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale & You Can Get The Best Deals
With many Canadians working from home and the weather getting chillier, cozy loungewear is a must for everyone on your gift list. There's nothing like slipping on a pair of fuzzy slippers and getting to the day's work with a matching set on.

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this Black Friday. Mark la Vie en Rose's four-day sale in your calendar for amazing deals and all the chic at-home comfort you could dream of.

You can save 40% off regular-priced lingerie, pyjamas, loungewear, swimwear and accessories from November 25-28, 2021. The discounts are available both in the store and online, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Say hello to hassle-free Black Friday shopping.

The leading Canadian lingerie retailer is also offering an additional 50% off on sale items at outlet locations. Gotta love the double savings.

Live la vie en lounge with the brand's huge collection of comfort wear. Working from home is about to get a whole lot cozier (and cuter) with fuzzy chenille sets, lengthy cardigans, wide-leg pants and soft sleep dresses.

As for stocking stuffers, check out la Vie en Rose's selection of accessories. You can find scrunchies, socks, capes and slippers ranging from $3.95 to $59.95 before the Black Friday discount. After all, you can never own too many pairs of socks.

For the sleepwear enthusiasts, pick up some pyjamas in holiday patterns or even warm sherpa for you and your S/O. Winter's bite can't get to you in matching PJs, right?

They also have an entire pyjama collection made with recycled fibres to keep sustainability in mind. Catching some shut-eye while helping the environment seems like a recipe for sweet dreams.

There's also a ton of robes varying in lengths and materials to please any giftee.

If you're planning a winter getaway, snag some swimwear on the cheap. The sale also includes some stunning lingerie, like nighties and babydolls.

Keep in mind that bras, panties and the brand's Hotel Collection are excluded from the Black Friday sale. But if you're wanting a new undergarment set, be sure to sign up for the la Vie En Rose newsletter for more exclusive deals all year long.

Treat yourself or get your holiday shopping done early at la Vie En Rose's Black Friday sale — let the coziness begin.

La Vie En Rose Black Friday Sale

When: From November 25-28, 2021

Where: Online and in la Vie en Rose stores and outlets across Canada

Details: You can score 40% off la Vie En Rose products, both in the store and online this Black Friday, and an additional 50% off on sale items at outlet locations (excluding bras, panties and the Hotel Collection.


For more details, check out La Vie En Rose's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

