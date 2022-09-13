A Nevada Brothel Gives A Tour Of Its Sex Rooms On TikTok & They Are Getting Roasted
A staff member clapped back at the backlash they're getting.
There's a modern-day brothel just outside of Las Vegas, called Sheri's Ranch. Recently, the staff started a viral TikTok account to give inside tours of the sex rooms, and viewers couldn't help but comment on the decor.
The company, based in Parhump, NV, posted its first video on September 10 and the account has already received upwards of 4 million views. Clips show the exclusive building, Sheri's Playland which is filled with themed rooms like classrooms, offices, and spas.
People jumped into the comment sections when a staff member and self-proclaimed "corn-star extraordinaire" (to keep it clean for TikTok), Kimberly Kane, showed a gym setting that included a steam room, jacuzzi and lockers.
"This is like flashback to the 80’s😳," one person said, while another said it looks one step above a short-stay motel.
The content creator went on to show a Groovy 60's Bungalow, to which someone replied that "all the budget went to this room," which included a disco ball and retro round king-size bed.
Viewers continued the criticism in one clip that received 1.8 million views — a sex-tape room with a bed that is operated by an Alexa and has multiple cameras.
Kane said the room has been completely re-done but spectators still think they should "just hire a decorator or something".
One comment that received over 6,400 likes, read: "I STG if y’all don’t get it together with the interior design".
So, Kane had enough and clapped back at the haters.
@sherisranch_1
Yes, our decor is boomer AF, but we keeps it clean. #SherisRanch #AdultsOnly #AdultsOnlyVacation #AdultsOnlyResort
"I wanted to come on here and address brothel decor," she said in a TikTok posted yesterday. "See, men would come here if it was a mattress on the floor and the mattress was on fire."
Her audience then laughed along at the company's "boomer AF" style building and wanted her audio as a trending sound on the app. Though, her response didn't seem adequate for some.
The haters continued to talk about the interior in her next upload and said that the ranch's decoration is dated. Others brought up past legal woes that the company has run into.
Nevada is currently the only U.S. state that allows for legal prostitution if it is done in a regulated brothel. However, it is only allowed in certain counties within the state's borders.