Quebec political leaders make final pitch as election campaign nears end
The leaders of Quebec's five main parties will make their last pitches to undecided voters over the weekend, with the election set for Monday.
The separatist Parti Québécois, which promised a referendum in 2029, has topped the polls throughout the campaign.
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was targeted by his rivals on Friday, who argued a referendum would cause political instability and harm Quebec's economy.
But St-Pierre Plamondon said his detractors are making a last-ditch effort to win votes and urged Quebecers to give him a majority government.
The PQ, the Quebec Liberals, the Quebec Conservatives, Quebec solidaire and the Coalition Avenir Québec are all expected to win seats on Monday.
About a quarter of Quebec's eligible voters already cast their ballot in advanced polls.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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