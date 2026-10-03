Quebec political leaders make final pitch as election campaign nears end

Last weekend for Quebec election campaign
Last weekend for Quebec election campaign
From left, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard pose prior to the start of a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

The leaders of Quebec's five main parties will make their last pitches to undecided voters over the weekend, with the election set for Monday.

The separatist Parti Québécois, which promised a referendum in 2029, has topped the polls throughout the campaign.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was targeted by his rivals on Friday, who argued a referendum would cause political instability and harm Quebec's economy. 

But St-Pierre Plamondon said his detractors are making a last-ditch effort to win votes and urged Quebecers to give him a majority government.

The PQ, the Quebec Liberals, the Quebec Conservatives, Quebec solidaire and the Coalition Avenir Québec are all expected to win seats on Monday. 

About a quarter of Quebec's eligible voters already cast their ballot in advanced polls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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