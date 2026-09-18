Liberals roll out plan to offer paid, four-month placements in skilled trades

Liberals to offer paid skilled trades placements
Liberals to offer paid skilled trades placements
Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu speaks at an announcement on the launch of the Energy and Electricity Workforce Alliance, at Hydro Ottawa in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is putting $880 million behind a plan to get young workers paid, on-the-job experience in the skilled trades.

Starting early next year, young Canadians will be able to access paid job placements for up to four months to get hands-on experience before beginning an apprenticeship.

The funding comes from a bigger pot of $8 billion in spending that the Liberals have set aside since the spring economic update to promote the skilled trades across Canada.

The federal government has stressed the importance of recruiting and training a new generation of skilled tradespeople — such as carpenters, electricians and welders.

As part of that regime, later this fall, any tradesperson who has completed an apprenticeship and earned a certification in a Red Seal trade since April 2025 will also receive a $5,000 bonus.

The federal government will roll out a program over the fall to help small- and medium-sized businesses offer more apprenticeships and Ottawa also plans to top up employment insurance payments for apprentices during training starting next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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