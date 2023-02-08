A Disney Fan Shared The Best Places To Poop Inside The Park & It's So Helpful
Pooping has never felt cozier.
Unless you don’t mind busy and dirty restrooms, we all try to avoid them and look for the best spot we can go to for a peaceful and short time inside a public toilet.
Of course, crowded places like themed parks and massive events only make it harder to find the right spot to poop. However, a hardcore Disney fan recently shared the best places to "sit on the throne" inside the park.
Instagram user and digital creator Erick (@beastlyappetite) shared several clips that include his favorite spots for pooping inside Disneyland in California.
Although his top ten restroom series hasn’t been fully revealed, the Disney lover made the right side of the Disneyland entrances toilets part of his list.
"This one was not liked very much by anyone, but I’ve never had a bad experience here," reads the Instagram reel caption.
Other of his favorite "thrones" include the ones inside the Disneyland Hotel, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and the ones installed on the left side of the park’s entrance.
Several Instagram users have thanked Erick for these tips, while others have taken advantage of the comment section of his posts to share their personal favorite restrooms inside the park.
"As a previous custodial cast member, the best place (at least for women) would be the Adventureland restroom since there are 42 stalls when you go in and go to the left. The right only has 12 stalls, whereas the left-hand side has more even if there’s a line, you’re more likely to get in quicker on the left. Plus, go more towards the back since most people will usually go toward the front, which means the back stalls are usually cleaner," a user wrote in the comment section of one of Erick’s videos.
"The restrooms at the Grand Californian by all the conference rooms and ballrooms are luxury," another person chimed in another reel post. "It’s like a reward."
Happy — peaceful and not-so-crowded — pooping!