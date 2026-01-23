Lotto Max winner bought an online ticket and won the $14 million jackpot

She didn't find out until she got a phone call. 👀

lotto max winner holding a $14 million cheque

Lotto Max winner with a $14 million cheque.

Loto-Québec
Senior Writer

There's a new Lotto Max winner in Canada who scored $14 million with an online ticket.

She told her manager she was retiring after she found out she was a multimillionaire.

It was recently announced that Karine Sirois, a resident of Quebec's Capitale-Nationale region, won $14 million in the Lotto Max draw on January 13, 2026.

Sirois bought the winning ticket online with Loto-Québec.

The Lotto Max winning numbers that scored the 50-something-year-old $14 million in the January 13 draw were 14, 18, 21, 22, 32, 42 and 46.

Just a day after the draw, Sirois got a call from Loto-Québec that changed her life.

She was told that the Lotto Max ticket she had purchased on the Loto-Québec gaming site was a winning ticket, and she matched all seven numbers for the $14 million jackpot.

Sirois hadn't checked the results of the draw herself yet, so Loto-Québec told her to do that.

Then, she logged into her online account and confirmed the $14 million win.

lotto max winner Karine Sirois holding a $14 million cheque Lotto Max winner Karine Sirois.Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec revealed that Sirois was emotional during the call when she found out about the win.

After she checked to make sure she actually won the Lotto Max jackpot, she told her manager that she would retire once her replacement was found.

The 50-something-year-old has plans to use this multimillion-dollar lottery win to fulfill a few dreams she's had for a long time.

That includes buying a house and travelling with her loved ones.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

