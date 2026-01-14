Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 13 are out and there's a $14 million jackpot
We have a winner! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now for January 13.
A $14 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the ticket that has won the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 13 are 14, 18, 21, 22, 32, 42 and 46, with 33 as the bonus number.
There is a winner of the $14 million jackpot!
For this Tuesday's jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Quebec.
Plus, thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $158,502 have been won in Canada.
The next Lotto Max draw on January 16 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 9 were 9, 21, 26, 31, 34, 36 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 46.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 15, 23, 25, 38 and 49
- 1, 12, 14, 18, 25, 26 and 39
- 1, 17, 26, 30, 33, 37 and 38
- 3, 13, 29, 33, 37, 42 and 49
- 10, 23, 30, 38, 41, 46 and 50
Someone in Ontario won the $55 million jackpot.
The winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.
One of the Maxmillions was won with a ticket sold in B.C.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.