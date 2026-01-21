Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 20 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
We have a winner, so check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 20 have been released.
With this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, a $15 million jackpot is available.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot winning ticket, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 20 are 3, 9, 15, 17, 22, 31 and 33, with 50 as the bonus number.
The $15 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw has been won!
Also, thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $141,315 have been won in Canada.
The winning ticket for this Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Ontario.
So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on January 23 will only offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 16 were 6, 9, 13, 41, 43, 45 and 48. Then, the bonus number was 34.
Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $76,442 were won across Canada.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.