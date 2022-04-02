Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Visible In Canada This Month & Meteors Can Leave Trails In The Sky
The Lyrids can have surges that bring up to 100 meteors per hour! 💫
The Lyrid meteor shower is reaching its peak over Canada this month and the shooting stars can leave "persistent" trails across the sky!
Usually, the Lyrid meteor shower is active between April 16 and April 25 every year with peak activity around April 22 or April 23.
In 2022, the Lyrids are expected to peak on the night of April 22 and into April 23 but you should also keep your eyes on the skies in the late evening until moonrise on the night of April 21.
When there's a dark, moonless sky, it's possible to see 10 to 15 meteors per hour.
Even though the moon isn't completely dark during the peak of the meteor shower, it won't be a full moon so you'll still be able to spot shooting stars.
If you're hoping to see a show, about a quarter of Lyrids have "persistent trains." That means some meteors have a trail that glows for a few seconds after it has passed!
Also, this meteor shower is known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring up to 100 shooting stars per hour.
You don't need any special equipment like a telescope to watch the Lyrid meteor shower.
All that's needed is a clear sky and a viewing location that's away from lights. You should make sure to give yourself time to let your eyes adjust to the dark.
Meteors look like they originate from the shower's radiant point but they can actually appear in any part of the sky.
With the Lyrids, the radiant is near the constellation Lyra. It rises before midnight and is highest at its highest point in the sky at dawn.
Here's hoping for a clear sky!