Only two Eastern Canada premiers attend annual conference with New England governors
A University of Prince Edward Island political scientist says the decision by most of the country's eastern premiers to skip a cross-border conference is a sign of the times.
Don Desserud says the current generation of premiers are focused more on practical uses of their time rather than on activities that are more symbolic.
The chair of political science at UPEI adds the unpredictability caused by the ongoing and escalating trade war between Canada and the U.S. makes it hard for the subnational leaders to get any meaningful work done.
Officials confirmed only the premiers of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are attending this year’s annual conference of the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers, now in its 47th year.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt’s office says she remained in the province to focus on priorities at home while Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham says he was unable to attend, without providing more details.
The premier of Quebec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Desserud, who authored a book on interprovincial Maritime politics last year, says while he understands why the premiers didn’t go, he was also disappointed.
“I’d be willing to bet that premiers come away from these...with a better understanding of what exactly is going on in the other provinces and those states,” he said.
Meanwhile, only Vermont Gov. Phil Scott attended from the U.S. side, according to officials, with four of the six New England governors facing primaries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.
By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.