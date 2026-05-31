Manitoba police watchdog investigating man's death after hostage-taking, house fire

Manitoba police watchdog investigating man's death
Manitoba police watchdog investigating man's death
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Winnipeg police are trying to identify human remains found along the Red River north of the city's downtown.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Writer

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a man's death after he allegedly slammed into a car and held a teen hostage in a burning home.

Winnipeg police say the chaotic scene involving a 34-year-old man began on Friday just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say they were attempting to stop a man who was driving a stolen vehicle and reportedly carrying a firearm but he slammed into a police vehicle and fled the scene.

After a several-minutes-long police chase on foot, police allege the man went into a home, barricaded himself inside with three people and pointed a firearm at officers.

Police say another man then ran out of the home and told officers two teenage girls had been taken hostage.

One teen was later rescued through the home's main floor window, and the second was rescued after a fire broke out and officers went into the smoke-filled home.

Police say the man was fleeing the home with a firearm when he was shot.

Investigators say he was wanted on warrants as well but did not provide further details.

On Friday, the neighbourhood was disrupted for hours during the hostage situation. About three streets were blocked off by police vehicles and yellow police tape cut off access to many routes.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the group that investigates serious incidents involving police officers, is looking into the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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