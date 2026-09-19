Manitoba RCMP: 60 collision deaths this year, e-bike laws coming

Manitoba RCMP: 60 collision deaths this year, e-bike laws coming
Year-to-date data released by Manitoba Traffic Services reports RCMP officers across the province responded to 52 fatal collisions resulting in 60 deaths as of Aug. 31.
Writer

A sharp rise in fatal traffic collisions across Manitoba has police urging motorists to exercise greater caution, with local statistics showing severe crashes continuing to impact the Portage la Prairie region.

According to year-to-date data released by Manitoba Traffic Services, RCMP officers across the province responded to 52 fatal collisions resulting in 60 deaths as of Aug. 31. The figures represent a 27.5 per cent increase in fatal collisions and a 24 per cent increase in total fatalities compared to the RCMP’s five-year average for the same period.

Staff Sgt. Shelley Lepla of Manitoba Traffic Services described the upward trajectory as deeply concerning, noting that the month of August alone saw collisions claim eight lives across the province, including two fatal crashes involving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

"Most collisions are preventable," Lepla said. "People need to take greater care behind the wheel, protect their passengers, and be mindful of their surroundings, watching for motorcyclists, pedestrians, and wildlife."

In the local region, officers with the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment area — which encompasses the City of Portage la Prairie and the Rural Municipality of North Norfolk — have responded to two fatal collisions and four serious injury collisions so far this season. The city recorded one fatal crash and one serious injury collision, while the RM of North Norfolk recorded one fatal crash and three serious injury collisions.

Lepla noted that statistics compiled by the RCMP do not reflect collisions or fatalities occurring within First Nations communities policed by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, as those incidents are tracked separately by the independent police force.

Beyond highway traffic, law enforcement is also turning its attention to emerging safety concerns surrounding electric scooters and e-bikes. Lepla highlighted that while locally sold models are governed by safety standards, some unregulated e-bikes purchased online can reach speeds up to 70 km/h, posing severe hazards on municipal streets and shared pathways.

Traffic authorities are scheduled to meet with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) within the next week to hold preliminary discussions regarding regulatory frameworks under Bill 43, with updated provincial legislation expected to take effect in the spring.

Lepla said initial enforcement strategies will prioritize public education surrounding helmet compliance, speed limits, and potential age or licensing requirements, drawing lessons from regulations introduced in other North American jurisdictions, such as New Jersey.

Police emphasize that primary contributing factors in fatal collisions across Manitoba continue to include alcohol and drug impairment, excessive speed, distracted driving, careless driving, and lack of seatbelt use.

Copyright 2026, Portage Graphic Leader. All rights reserved.

Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader.

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