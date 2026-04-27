Manufacturers call for tariffs on wood imports

Canadian manufacturers call for tariffs on global imports of wood products
Manufacturers call for tariffs on wood imports
Flitches of wood are sorted to create sheets of veneer at Industrie Ergie Inc., a company that specializes in veneer face manufacturing and distributing on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Victoriaville, Quebec.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Canadian wood manufacturers are welcoming a trade inquiry into wood imports but say the investigation needs to be followed by immediate provisional tariffs on foreign-made goods entering the country.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government had directed the Canadian International Trade Tribunal to launch an inquiry into global imports of wood cabinets and vanities, hardwood flooring and storage furniture.

He said the tribunal would have 270 days to decide if increased imports of the products are causing or threatening to cause serious injury to Canadian wood product manufacturers, and to make recommendations to the government on next steps.

The Canadian Wood Products Alliance says it appreciates the government’s "swift recognition" of the situation but says it won't be enough to provide the stability and relief the industry needs unless it's followed by tariffs.

It says there are tens of thousands of Canadians who depend on the industry.

The alliance says there have been job losses and business closures already, and more will follow if tariffs aren't implemented immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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