McDonald's has new value meals with 'locked-in prices' and here's what you can order for $5
You can also get coffee for just $1!
McDonald's has "locked-in prices" on coffee and new value meals that are so cheap.
You can order the McValue Meals at locations in Canada for just $5 now!
It was just announced that prices for the new McValue Meals and small McCafé coffees are frozen for an entire year.
Each of the value meals costs $5 plus tax, and small McCafé coffees cost $1 plus tax.
The fast food company said it's the first time in more than a decade that McDonald's Canada has committed to a price freeze like this.
McDonald's already offered McValue Meals every month, but now there are breakfast options, and the $5 price is "locked" for all of 2026.
The new value meals can be ordered in-restaurant and at the drive-thru for breakfast, lunch and dinner at any McDonald's Canada location.
These are the breakfast McValue Meals you can get for $5:
- Sausage McMuffin with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
- Sausage McGriddles with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
- Breakfast Burrito with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
- Bagel with Cream Cheese with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
Breakfast McValue Meals are available until 11 a.m. every day.
These are the $5 lunch and dinner McValue Meals you can order:
- McDouble with small fries and a small fountain drink
- Junior Chicken with small fries and a small fountain drink
- Chicken Snack Wrap with small fries and a small fountain drink
Also, McDonald's Canada is keeping the price of small McCafé coffees at $1 for the entire year.
You don't need to make a minimum purchase to get the coffee at that dollar price.
With the new $5 McValue Meals and the $1 small McCafé coffee, all prices are before tax.
You can't get these "locked-in prices" through delivery, so you have to order at McDonald's Canada locations to get the deals.
