McDonald's has new value meals with 'locked-in prices' and here's what you can order for $5

You can also get coffee for just $1!

exterior of mcdonald's restaurant in canada with mccafe sign

McDonald's restaurant in Canada.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

McDonald's has "locked-in prices" on coffee and new value meals that are so cheap.

You can order the McValue Meals at locations in Canada for just $5 now!

It was just announced that prices for the new McValue Meals and small McCafé coffees are frozen for an entire year.

Each of the value meals costs $5 plus tax, and small McCafé coffees cost $1 plus tax.

The fast food company said it's the first time in more than a decade that McDonald's Canada has committed to a price freeze like this.

McDonald's already offered McValue Meals every month, but now there are breakfast options, and the $5 price is "locked" for all of 2026.

The new value meals can be ordered in-restaurant and at the drive-thru for breakfast, lunch and dinner at any McDonald's Canada location.

These are the breakfast McValue Meals you can get for $5:

  • Sausage McMuffin with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
  • Sausage McGriddles with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
  • Breakfast Burrito with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee
  • Bagel with Cream Cheese with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee

Breakfast McValue Meals are available until 11 a.m. every day.

These are the $5 lunch and dinner McValue Meals you can order:

  • McDouble with small fries and a small fountain drink
  • Junior Chicken with small fries and a small fountain drink
  • Chicken Snack Wrap with small fries and a small fountain drink

Also, McDonald's Canada is keeping the price of small McCafé coffees at $1 for the entire year.

You don't need to make a minimum purchase to get the coffee at that dollar price.

With the new $5 McValue Meals and the $1 small McCafé coffee, all prices are before tax.

You can't get these "locked-in prices" through delivery, so you have to order at McDonald's Canada locations to get the deals.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

mcdonalds canada
Eat and DrinkCanada
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

