Here Are The Areas Of Mexico US Tourists Should Avoid & Where To Find The Right Vacation Spot

Cancun, Mexico. Right: U.S. passports and boarding passes.

Traveling to another country can be intimidating when we're not fully aware of how safe it is to be walking in its streets. The United States Department of State has issued several travel advisories for different places worldwide — including Mexico, a popular tourist destination for American travelers.

The government entity has categorized each Mexican state by current risk level.

Level 4 means "do not travel," Level 3 urges Americans to "reconsider travel," Level 2 recommends exercising "increased caution" and Level 1 suggests exercising "normal precautions."

With that in mind, here are the Mexican regions U.S. travelers should avoid — as well as the ones that would make a good vacation spot right now — as indicated by travel advisory levels.

Level 4: Do not travel

According to the Department of State, these Mexican states experience high levels of crime and, in some cases, kidnapping. In fact, Colima City was recently named the most violent city in the world.

  • Colima
  • Guerrero
  • Michoacan
  • Sinaloa
  • Tamaulipas
  • Zacatecas

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Authorities urge travelers to reconsider visiting these Mexican states, also due to high levels of crime and kidnapping.

  • Baja California
  • Chihuahua
  • Durango
  • Guanajuato
  • Jalisco
  • Morelos
  • Sonora

Level 2: Exercise increased caution

These Mexican states are safer for travelers to visit, and the U.S. Department of State officials ask visitors to exercise increased caution as some of these states experience crime and kidnapping in certain areas.

  • Aguascalientes
  • Baja California Sur
  • Chiapas
  • Coahuila
  • Hidalgo
  • Mexico City
  • Mexico state
  • Nayarit
  • Nuevo Leon
  • Oaxaca
  • Puebla
  • Queretaro
  • Quintana Roo
  • San Luis Potosi
  • Tabasco
  • Tlaxcala
  • Veracruz

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

Travelers should exercise normal precautions when visiting these two Mexican states.

  • Campeche
  • Yucatan

For more information on travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, you can click here.

