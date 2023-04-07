Here Are The Areas Of Mexico US Tourists Should Avoid & Where To Find The Right Vacation Spot
Know before you go!
Traveling to another country can be intimidating when we're not fully aware of how safe it is to be walking in its streets. The United States Department of State has issued several travel advisories for different places worldwide — including Mexico, a popular tourist destination for American travelers.
The government entity has categorized each Mexican state by current risk level.
Level 4 means "do not travel," Level 3 urges Americans to "reconsider travel," Level 2 recommends exercising "increased caution" and Level 1 suggests exercising "normal precautions."
With that in mind, here are the Mexican regions U.S. travelers should avoid — as well as the ones that would make a good vacation spot right now — as indicated by travel advisory levels.
Level 4: Do not travel
According to the Department of State, these Mexican states experience high levels of crime and, in some cases, kidnapping. In fact, Colima City was recently named the most violent city in the world.
- Colima
- Guerrero
- Michoacan
- Sinaloa
- Tamaulipas
- Zacatecas
Level 3: Reconsider travel
Authorities urge travelers to reconsider visiting these Mexican states, also due to high levels of crime and kidnapping.
- Baja California
- Chihuahua
- Durango
- Guanajuato
- Jalisco
- Morelos
- Sonora
Level 2: Exercise increased caution
These Mexican states are safer for travelers to visit, and the U.S. Department of State officials ask visitors to exercise increased caution as some of these states experience crime and kidnapping in certain areas.
- Aguascalientes
- Baja California Sur
- Chiapas
- Coahuila
- Hidalgo
- Mexico City
- Mexico state
- Nayarit
- Nuevo Leon
- Oaxaca
- Puebla
- Queretaro
- Quintana Roo
- San Luis Potosi
- Tabasco
- Tlaxcala
- Veracruz
Level 1: Exercise normal precautions
Travelers should exercise normal precautions when visiting these two Mexican states.
- Campeche
- Yucatan
For more information on travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, you can click here.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.