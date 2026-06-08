Military sexual assault survivors say Bill C-11 will leave them with less choice

Military sexual assault survivors pan reform bill
Military sexual assault survivors pan reform bill
A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Survivors of sexual misconduct within the military say they feel they weren't heard by the Liberal government that is pushing ahead with its military justice reform bill, now nearing its end stages in Parliament.

The bill would remove from the military its jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute sexual offences committed within the country and hand it over to civilian police.

Christine Wood, a former air force logistics officer who experienced sexual misconduct in the military, says survivors of sexual offences deserve to choose which system will handle their case.

Donna Van Leusden, co-founder of the Survivor Perspectives Consulting Group, says she worries about transferring these cases to an already overburdened civilian criminal justice system.

Defence Minister David McGuinty, who is promoting the bill before a Senate committee today, has argued it will modernize the military justice system and bring about cultural change.

It follows several past recommendations from Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour, who led an independent review in 2022 that found Canadian Armed Forces members did not trust their own military justice system to handle these cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a 'sixth Great Lake' lined with cozy coastal towns and dreamy turquoise beaches

It's a beautiful summer oasis.

This little lakeside town in Alberta is worth visiting instead of Banff, readers say

It's got all the beauty of the Rockies, minus the crowds. ⛰️

This tiny lakeside village in Ontario with quaint shops and cafes feels like a summer dream

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

10 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for June — all $5 or less

Just in time for summer ☀️

You're not a true Canadian unless you've been to at least 7 of these 12 iconic landmarks

How many can you check off? 🍁🇨🇦

9 majestic natural wonders less than 2 hours from Toronto to visit this summer

It's time for a road trip!

This dreamy Ontario spot with 'European-style' buildings is 'better' than a trip to the US

No passport needed!

10 stunning white sand beaches in Ontario with powdery shores that feel like another world

You'll forget you're in Canada.

Canada Child Benefit payments for June are going out early and here's when you'll get money

Parents and caregivers receive hundreds of dollars from this benefit.

Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

Vancouver tops magazine's World Cup city rankings