Federal bail bill becomes law as two other crime bills await passage
Justice Minister Sean Fraser said Tuesday he hopes all three of the crime bills introduced by the Liberal government become law before Parliament rises for the summer.
Bail Bill C-14 received royal assent and became law on Monday, in what is likely the last sitting week of the spring session.
Fraser told reporters Monday the bill was "designed to target some of the most frequent causes of concern we hear in our engagement with communities across Canada."
He said the bill responded to the most pressing concerns he heard from provinces, mayors and law enforcement.
The legislation makes it more difficult to get bail for a variety of crimes, including some vehicle thefts, extortion and human trafficking offences. It also allows for consecutive sentences for repeat violent offences, vehicle theft, breaking and entering, extortion and arson.
"We also know that there's more work to do," Fraser said. "We expect, by the end of the week, we could see the Combating Hate Act, which is being debated in Parliament behind me at this very moment, and the Protecting Victims Act, which is at the final stages of the Senate, to potentially become law."
The House of Commons is currently considering amendments made by the Senate to hate crime Bill C-9.
Bill C-16, which would restore mandatory minimum imprisonment penalties and criminalize coercive control and non-consensual sexual deepfakes, is still in front of the Senate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.