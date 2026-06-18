MPs pass spending bill, opt to head home for summer break

Parliament to wrap for summer
Parliament to wrap for summer
The Peace tower is framed between tulips on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Monday, May 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The House of Commons will rise for the summer following question period today.

A motion was adopted unanimously to push through some final pieces of legislation, including the government's controversial lawful access bill.

Bill C-30, to implement parts the government's spring economic update, is expected to complete third reading in the House of Commons before the House rises.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had a minority government when the spring sitting began, but it became a majority after courting five floor-crossers from opposition benches.

The Liberals used the majority to put limits on debate and push through sometimes contentious legislation, including the lawful access bill that would allow law enforcement to get access to digital information more quickly and easily. 

The House also passed a trio of justice bills to reform bail, create new hate crime offences and criminalize AI-generated sexual deepfakes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 18, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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