More Canadians trust China under Xi Jinping than Donald Trump's America: Pew poll

More Canadians trust China than America: poll
More Canadians trust China than America: poll
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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As President Donald Trump's administration continues to erode allies' trust, a new poll says the Canadians surveyed who say they hold a favourable view of China now outnumber those who say the same of the United States.

Recent polling by the Pew Research Center found Trump receiving mostly negative ratings from countries around the world.

Today, the agency released new polling that shows two in five Canadian respondents have a favourable view of China, while one in three say the same about the U.S.

Pew polled 1,020 Canadians by phone between mid-February and mid-April, shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing.

Pew's 2025 poll reported the number of Canadians expressing approval of China was roughly equal to the number saying they approve of the United States, while the 2023 poll said China was seen positively by just 14 per cent of Canadians and 57 per cent reported positive views of the U.S.

Only 35 per cent of Canadians say they would trust Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing, which is nearly double the 20 per cent who said the same of Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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