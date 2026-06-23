Fewer Canadians see U.S. as 'reliable' as global confidence in Washington sags: poll

More Canadians see U.S. as unreliable: poll
More Canadians see U.S. as unreliable: poll
President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office of the White House to sign an executive order on quantum computing on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Writer

Most Canadians continue to view the United States unfavourably as global confidence in the U.S. under President Donald Trump continues to slide.

That finding comes from new polling by the Pew Research Center that also suggests Trump is receiving mostly negative ratings from countries around the world.

The poll found only 33 per cent of Canadians viewed the United States favourably — a drop from 34 per cent in 2025 and steep decline from the 54 per cent recorded in 2024.

Only 35 per cent of Canadians said the U.S. is a reliable partner, compared to 83 per cent in 2022.

Trump has rattled the Canada-U.S. relationship with tariffs and ongoing threats of annexation.

Pew, a Washington-based non-partisan think tank, surveyed 42,151 adults across 36 countries — not including the United States — from Feb. 8 to May 13 by phone, online and in person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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