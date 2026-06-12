Mother of B.C. cyberbullying victim Amanda Todd welcomes federal online safety bill

The mother of Amanda Todd, a B.C. teenager who took her own life in 2012 after years of cyberbullying, says a new federal online safety bill is an important step toward protecting youth. Carol Todd holds a photo of her late teenage daughter Amanda Todd, who died by suicide in 2012, and the necklace she was wearing in the school photo, outside B.C. Supreme Court after sentencing for the Dutch man who was accused of extorting and harassing her daughter, in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck