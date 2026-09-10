N.B. premier directing public institutions to stop buying American amid trade war
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has ordered the province’s public sector to stop buying American products when Canadian substitutes are available, saying the move is in response to the latest round of U.S. tariffs.
As well, Holt announced Thursday that her government will ban the purchase of U.S. goods and services for government contracts valued at more than $5 million, starting Oct. 1.
The measures come after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a ban on imports of some Canadian products, including alcohol and motorcycles, and new 50 per cent tariffs on other products.
“We can’t control what Trump does," Holt said in a statement. "But we can control what we do here at home. New Brunswick makes great products .... We have businesses here that employ hundreds of New Brunswickers in good-paying jobs, and they deserve our support."
On another front, Holt said her government will determine if it has the authority to prevent Americans from obtaining fishing and hunting licences, as well as mining claims.
The premier also announced a long list of compensation and training programs for New Brunswick businesses affected by the trade war. She said the province will launch a market diversification strategy, as well as a renewed buy-local campaign.
In February 2025, Holt directed the provincial Crown corporation NB Liquor to stop buying U.S. alcohol and remove all American products from its shelves. At the time, the government also started a review of its procurement policies.
On Thursday, Holt said that in the 2025-26 fiscal year, her government cut its spending on U.S. contracts from $34.4 million to $16.4 million. That reduced the amount of contracts going to American suppliers from 1.4 per cent to 0.7 of the provincial total.
In January, the province starting selling off its remaining stock of U.S. booze, but Holt announced Thursday that NB Liquor would stop marketing American brands and begin giving priority to Canadian products.
This report by Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.
— By Tori Fitzpatrick in Halifax
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