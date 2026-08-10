NASA aircraft flies high over B.C. wildfires to study pyrocumulonimbus clouds

NASA plane flies over B.C. fires to study clouds
NASA plane flies over B.C. fires to study clouds
NASA's ER-2 Earth Resources aircraft is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — NASA (Mandatory Credit)
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A high-altitude research aircraft from NASA flew over British Columbia's wildfires over the weekend in a bid to better understand weather events generated by large blazes.

Online aviation tracking shows the ER-2 plane flew back and forth over B.C.'s southern Interior more than a dozen times on Saturday on a flight of more than six hours that took off from Great Falls, Mont.

Data from the Flightradar24 website shows the plane spent about four hours at an altitude of 60,000 feet over the Clinton area, where the massive Pear Lake wildfire has been burning, 

It also swung east over Lake Revelstoke before returning to U.S. airspace.

NASA says on its website that the ER-2 is researching pyrocumulonimbus clouds, which it describes as "one of the least understood forms of severe weather on Earth."

The BC Wildfire Service says the Pear Lake wildfire, the largest in B.C. at almost 1,500 square kilometres, has created such clouds that are formed by extreme smoke and heat and can in turn generate rain, lightning and fire tornadoes.

The ER-2 is a repurposed Cold War spy plane known as the U-2, that has set records for extreme altitude flights up to twice as high as the typical altitude of commercial flights.

NASA says the aircraft is fitted with "state-of-the-art infrared wildfire trackers" to register data on pyrocumulonimbus clouds.

"Smoky and crackling with lightning, these unique storms can create blind spots for aviators above and spark new blazes below," NASA says in a news release.

"Measuring and mapping the dangerous storms as they develop in real-time will help scientists forecast them in the future."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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