Montreal group proposes new downtown tower for NATO defence bank

NATO defence bank: New tower proposed in Montreal
NATO defence bank: New tower proposed in Montreal
An architectural rendering of the building that could house the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Rosefellow, Tsatas Group and (mandatory credit).
Writer

Montreal's business community is coming together to sweeten the pot in the city's bid to host the headquarters of a multinational defence bank.

A consortium of three companies — Sid Lee Architecture, Rosefellow, and the Tsatas Group — are offering several floors in a planned downtown tower for the bank's offices. 

They hope their offer will give Montreal an edge as it competes with Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

Canada has been selected to host the multinational bank that will provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence projects by NATO members and allies.

The federal government, meanwhile, has not yet chosen a host city — and the Ontario government claims to have already secured a location for the bank's headquarters in Toronto.

Martin Leblanc, co-founder at Sid Lee Architecture, said the tower project had already been finalized and was supposed to be a hotel, but several floors would be repurposed to accommodate the bank. 

The project is estimated to cost $200 million, with construction to be completed in 36 months. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

By Patrice Bergeron | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario and you can make up to $168,000 a year or $43 an hour

Some jobs don't require a university degree.

Canada now has more deaths than births and one province just broke a record

One province had more than twice as many deaths as births! 😳

Jacob Hoggard needs professional supervision, board said in denying full parole

Hoggard needs professional oversight: parole board

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

7 misconceptions people have about Canada that I've only discovered since I moved away

Canadian stereotypes incoming...🇨🇦

StatCan estimates population edged lower in the first quarter of 2026

Canadian population edged lower in first quarter

Senior Cuban diplomat says Havana ready to fight U.S., praises Canadian aid

Senior diplomat says Cuba ready to fight U.S.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is starting soon — Here's everything you need to know

Some people could get hundreds of dollars in July.

Canadian schools dropped in this best universities ranking and U of T isn't at the top

University of Toronto didn't reclaim the top spot.