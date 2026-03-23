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This code will score you 10% off the most comfortable shoes you'll ever own

Naturalizer's inclusive sizing has to be seen to be believed.

Stylish comfortable shoes

Comfort meets style

Courtesy of Naturalizer
Editor, Studio

Shopping for stylish shoes that are comfortable can be tricky at the best of times — and it's even harder when many brands don't carry the right sizes.

Naturalizer has been solving that problem since 1927 by designing shoes specifically for the contours of a woman's foot.

The brand offers fashion-forward footwear that balances style and comfort, with one of the largest selections of inclusive sizes and widths available.

Right now, shoppers in Canada can also get 10% off their purchase at Naturalizer by using the code PERK at checkout.

From flats to heels and sneakers, Naturalizer offers footwear in sizes ranging from 5M to 12XW.

Courtesy of Naturalizer

Features like sculpted insoles, open-cell foam cushioning, breathable lining, and heel and arch support are designed to help make even strappy dress pumps feel comfortable all night long.

If you're looking for boots, most styles are also available in wide-calf options, making it easier to find a pair that fits comfortably while still matching your style.

If you're ready to refresh your shoe collection, you can browse Naturalizer's styles online in Canada and take advantage of the 10% off offer with code PERK.

You can check out the collection at Naturalizer.ca.

Disclaimer: Offer valid for 10% off with code: PERK. Not valid on previous purchases or towards the purchase of gift cards. Style, colour and size may vary. Offer valid in Canada only. May not be combined with any additional offer or promotion. Offer expires 11:59 p.m. CT on December 31, 2026.
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