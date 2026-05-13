Navy head Topshee promoted to 2nd-in-command

Navy Commander Angus Topshee promoted to vice chief of defence staff
Navy head Topshee promoted to 2nd-in-command
Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee speaks during the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, the head of the Royal Canadian Navy, is being promoted to second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Department of National Defence confirms Topshee is replacing the retiring Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey as vice-chief of the defence staff.

Rear-Admiral Dan Charlebois is being promoted to the rank of vice-admiral and will assume command of the Navy.

The National Post first reported the news Tuesday evening after the appointments were circulated to defence staff in an internal communique.

Topshee has gained a reputation as a strikingly frank communicator within the top ranks of the military — particularly when it comes to how the military's recruitment and retention crisis is affecting the Navy.

His appointment had been rumoured for months within the defence community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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