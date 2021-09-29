Netflix Revealed The Top 10 Movies & TV Shows That Viewers Are Totally Obsessed With
Of course Bridgerton is the most popular TV show!
If you've always wanted to know what other people are streaming the most, Netflix just revealed numbers on the top 10 movies and TV shows that viewers around the world have been watching.
Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, shared the stats at Vox Media's Code Conference on September 27 based on two different metrics.
First, Sarandos shared the number of accounts that have watched at least two minutes of the title in its first 28 days on Netflix.
The top 10 shows are:
- Bridgerton, season one — 82 million accounts
- Lupin, part one — 76 million accounts
- The Witcher, season one — 76 million accounts
- Sex/Life, season one — 67 million accounts
- Stranger Things, season three — 67 million accounts
- Money Heist, part four — 65 million accounts
- Tiger King, season one — 64 million accounts
- The Queen's Gambit — 62 million accounts
- Sweet Tooth, season one — 60 million accounts
- Emily in Paris, season one — 58 million accounts
The top 10 movies are:
- Extraction — 99 million accounts
- Bird Box — 89 million accounts
- Spenser Confidential — 85 million accounts
- 6 Underground — 83 million accounts
- Murder Mystery — 83 million accounts
- The Old Guard — 78 million accounts
- Enola Holmes — 77 million accounts
- Project Power — 75 million accounts
- Army of the Dead — 75 million
- Fatherhood — 74 million accounts
"This is the traditional measure that a lot of folks use around reach so it's certainly a good measure of popularity but it's not necessarily a complete picture of its engagement," Sarandos said.
Next, the Netflix boss ranked content by the total view hours per title in its first 28 days on Netflix.
The top 10 shows are:
- Bridgerton, season one — 625 million view hours
- Money Heist, part four — 619 million view hours
- Stranger Things, season three — 582 million view hours
- The Witcher, season one — 541 million view hours
- 13 Reasons Why, season two — 496 million view hours
- 13 Reasons Why, season one — 476 million view hours
- You, season two — 457 million view hours
- Stranger Things, season two — 427 million view hours
- Money Heist, part three — 426 million view hours
- Ginny & Georgia, season one — 381 million view hours
The top 10 movies are:
- Bird Box — 282 million view hours
- Extraction — 231 million view hours
- The Irishman — 215 million view hours
- The Kissing Booth 2— 209 million view hours
- 6 Underground — 205 million view hours
- Spenser Confidential — 197 million view hours
- Enola Holmes — 190 million view hours
- Army of the Dead — 187 million view hours
- The Old Guard — 186 million view hours
- Murder Mystery — 170 million view hours
According to Variety, this is data that Netflix hasn't released before.
Sarandos said this metric is "super representative" but there's a disconnect because of runtime so shows are lower on this list than the first one because they're only 30 minutes episodes or half a season.
If you've binge-watched any of these shows and movies a lot, your time spent watching them might make up a big chunk of those viewing hours!