Twitter Is Roasting DaBaby For A Canceled New Orleans Concert & Think It's Low Ticket Sales
Rapper DaBaby canceled his show in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to Ticket Master, and Twitter is roasting his entire career from this one incident. They think it's from low ticket sales and a decrease in demand.
The CEO of the artist's booking agency told NOLA.com it was because promoters didn't fulfill their contract. However, on the Seat Geek's website, tickets weren't even offered in the upper half of the Smoothie King Center.
The concert arena holds 14,000 people, and the New York Post says not even 500 seats were covered when tickets were $35.
Twitter fans took the time to rip the musician, as many say his rise to fame was as quick as his fall. One person joked about having two tickets to the show and after his car was broken into, he had three more.
\u201cBe careful out here \ud83d\ude4f had two tickets to the dababy concert in my car , and someone broke in and left 3 more\u201d— John (@John) 1661908395
"This tweet got more likes than Dababy got tickets 💀," tweeted one person who has been racking up over 12,300 likes on the app.
The roast continued when someone put up a video of someone performing on a porch with a few people watching, saying this was how the show would have looked.
\u201cHow DaBaby concert in New Orleans was about to look before they cancelled it \u201d— Rich (@Rich) 1661914897
Though, there's a community of viewers who are studying the reasons why his concert really got canceled. A Miami Republican politician, Lavern Spicer, wrote it was because of Joe Biden's economy, though many people responded not seeing how the two correlate.
One person replied, "you sure it has nothing to do with DaBaby’s rampant homophobia?🤔"
This is in regards to him saying comments at a Florida Festival, Rolling Loud, about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” Da Baby said in July 2021.
While the reason is unclear as to why the show was canceled, according to the social app, it doesn't seem like too many people are upset over it.
His next two shows are in Paris, France on October 29 and Houston, TX on November 12.