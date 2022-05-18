More from Narcity
DaBaby Tried To Kiss A Fan Unexpectedly At A Tampa Festival & He Got Curved (VIDEOS)
This is the second time the rapper tried to do this.
DaBaby getting out of a private jet. Right: DaBaby performing in Tampa, FL.
DaBaby was one of the headliners at a St. Petersburg, FL festival on May 14, and someone who was there just released a video of him attempting to kiss a woman in the crowd unexpectedly.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The clip was posted to TikTok, after the WiLD SPLASH Festival performance. It showed DaBaby getting in his car after greeting the crowd, and he bends his face down with puckered lips to a woman that's right in front of him.
You can also see her back her head away from him.
This is not the first time he tried to push himself onto a fan. Earlier this year, in April, he was saying 'hi' to those waiting to see him and was seen grabbing a woman in Clark County in Nevada.
The video shows her trying to pull away and he kept his hands near her face to pull her in and try and kiss her.
One Twitter user responded to this post saying "this is sexual assault." Others disagree stating that he didn't physically kiss her.
DaBaby is known for a little controversy on stage, as he was reported to have said homophobic comments at a Florida Festival, Rolling Loud.
“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said the rapper in July 2021.
DaBaby rose to fame in 2019 and is known for well-known songs like "Rockstar" and "Nasty". His next concert is slated for Deerfield Beach, FL on May 30.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or consult RAINN's website.