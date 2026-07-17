No cyclospora outbreaks reported or tainted lettuce sold in Canada, officials say
Federal officials say there have been no outbreaks of the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora in Canada and that no lettuce implicated in an ongoing U.S. outbreak has been distributed in the country.
Iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell restaurants in five American states has been identified as a source of the outbreak.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bells in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.
Data from the agency released this week suggests that since May, nearly 7,000 people in multiple states may have been sickened with cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by the parasite.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it's monitoring the situation in the United States closely and is in contact with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it's not investigating any cyclospora outbreaks but there is typically an increase in infections in the spring and summer linked to imported fruits and vegetables.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.
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