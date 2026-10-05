Sign on off-campus property perpetuated rape culture: St. Francis Xavier University

Off-campus sign perpetuated rape culture: St. F.X.
Off-campus sign perpetuated rape culture: St. F.X.
A sign that was displayed outside an off-campus house near St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., is shown in this handout photo provided by St. Francis Xavier Prof. Tara Taylor.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Tara Taylor(Mandatory Credit)
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Two Nova Scotia universities are condemning a sign that was displayed at an off-campus property in Antigonish on the weekend, saying it perpetuated rape culture.

Tara Taylor, a professor at St. Francis Xavier University, posted a photo of the sign on social media Friday, which said, “Drop-off zone: Acadia girlfriends.”

The sign appeared during the university's annual homecoming celebrations.

Taylor says the sign was taken down Saturday morning, but it was displayed again that night.

A statement from St. F.X. President Andrew Hakin says the university ensured the sign was taken down again, adding that the sign's message was "degrading and deeply concerning.”

Meanwhile, Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., issued a statement Sunday saying the sign encouraged sexual violence against its students.

“When I saw it ... it felt like a slap in the face,” Taylor said in an interview Monday. “I just thought it was incredibly tone-deaf.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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