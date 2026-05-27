Olympians, Paralympians honoured on Parliament Hill Wednesday

Olympians, Paralympians honoured in Ottawa
Olympians, Paralympians honoured in Ottawa
Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, wife of Prime Minister Mark Carney Diana Fox Carney, centre-left, and their daughter Cleo Carney, pose for a picture with Canadian Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Paralympian and Olympian athletes during a commemorative ceremony in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

 

Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes were honoured in Ottawa Wednesday.

Dozens of athletes from the Milano Cortina Games in Italy spent the day touring the capital, first with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall and then at a reception on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the group, touting the government's recent announcement of $755 million over five years as a sign of commitment to Canada's athletes.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees have for years lobbied on behalf of national sport organizations for more core funding, which hasn't increased in more than 20 years.

Athletes in attendance say they welcome the funding boost, but questions remain on how the money will be spread out.

Mingling with the athletes, Carney met three-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Rachel Homan, who presented the Prime Minister with a copy of her children's book on learning to curl that she released last month.

Olympians, Paralympians honoured in OttawaPrime Minister Mark Carney meets with Canadian Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Paralympian and Olympian athletes during a commemorative ceremony in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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