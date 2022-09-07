NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
florida insects

The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season

One was just spotted in the Central region. 🐛

Florida Associate Editor
The puss caterpillar on a branch. Right: The puss caterpillar on a branch.

The puss caterpillar on a branch. Right: The puss caterpillar on a branch.

Dan Rieck | Dreamstime, Kevin Barry | Dreamstime

Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark.

They are more common in the Sunshine State in the Fall and Spring, and one was found in the Central region in Clermont, Fox35 Orlando reported on Monday.

The small animal looks fluffy on the outside, but there are venomous spines hidden between its hairs. The toxic spines will stick to your skin and be incredibly painful throughout the body.

One woman named Julie London posted on Twitter yesterday that she actually came in contact with one.

"A bite by a puss caterpillar is the same as getting stung by a stingray. I experienced both. Used rubbing alcohol on the puss. Thought I was going to die," she said.

The FWC says the only things that can make the pain subside are getting the spines out of your skin as soon as you can with cellophane tape and using an ice pack, an oral antihistamine and hydrocortisone cream to soothe the area.

London replied to her tweet saying that nothing actually helped the pain at all and that it was a scary moment for her.

They are typically found on twigs branches and tree barks. Some might form a cocoon at a nearby building.

These creatures can also be found in states from New York to New Jersey and Arkansas west to Texas.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...