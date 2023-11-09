3 Dating Trends You Need To Know About In 2023
From swiping to genuine connections
In the ever-evolving landscape of dating trends, Generation Z's romantic habits have taken an unexpected twist. While there's no one-size-fits-all guide to dating, understanding the current dating landscape can offer valuable insights. Fruitz partnered with Léger to provide you with a deeper understanding of the modern dating world, empowering you with greater confidence and preparedness for your romantic journey.
A Quest for Meaningful Connections: With a resounding 76%, Generation Z actively seeks meaningful, long-term relationships. Over 50% aspire to start families, and nearly half believe in soulmates, reflecting their strong commitment to romance and a bright future for love.
The Main Character Mentality: In 2023, prioritizing individual needs and standards is the prevailing theme in dating. Trust and loyalty (50%), effective communication (37%), mutual respect (37%), and shared values (30%) form the foundations of Gen Z's pursuit of meaningful relationships.
A Surprising Twist: Despite dating apps' prevalence, a surprising 83% of those surveyed, particularly students, prefer in-person interactions. Although 42% have experimented with digital matchmaking, 61% of app users consult these platforms frequently. Intriguingly, 44% of full-time workers have successfully found partners online, challenging conventional digital age expectations. Offline encounters remain the preferred meeting ground for most of Generation Z.
