Parliament to address AI safety, Carney says after Tumbler Ridge ChatGPT reports
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Parliament will address AI safety after media reports suggested OpenAI's chatbot coached the Tumbler Ridge shooter.
But it's not clear if Carney was referring today to the Liberals’ already-proposed digital safety bill or to separate legislation.
British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma has asked the federal government to change the Criminal Code to ensure accountability for AI companies.
Carney was asked at a press conference today whether the government would consider taking such measures.
He said the government has been looking at questions about the safety of social media and artificial intelligence separately from Sharma’s proposal.
Carney says Parliament will address the issue in the fall sitting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.