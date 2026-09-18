Parole hearing today for Hamed Shafia, convicted of murdering his sisters and woman

Parole hearing set for man who killed his sisters
Parole hearing set for man who killed his sisters
Hamed Mohammed Shafia is escorted by police officers into the Frontenac County courthouse in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2012.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

A man convicted of murdering his three sisters and another woman more than 17 years ago is set to have a parole hearing today. 

It wasn't immediately clear what type of release Hamed Shafia is seeking from the Parole Board of Canada. 

Shafia and his parents were found guilty in January 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his teenage sisters and his father's first wife in a polygamous marriage.

The four bodies were found in a car at the bottom of the Rideau Canal in Kingston, Ont., in June 2009.

The trial judge had described the killings as being motivated by the Shafia family's "twisted concept of honour."

The family had immigrated to Canada from Afghanistan and settled in Montreal, where the father was a successful businessman.

After his conviction, the younger Shafia argued that he was too young to be tried as an adult in the case, but Ontario's top court rejected his appeal.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the case in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will get heavy snow, ice storms and cold

The province will be a weather battleground.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have MaxPlus winners!

Diver hospitalized after apparent white shark encounter in Quebec

Diver hospitalized after shark encounter off Percé

Certain frozen fruit is being recalled in Canada due to norovirus contamination

There are reports of illnesses.

Convoy leader Tamara Lich denied permission to travel internationally

Convoy leader denied international travel request

I went to Costco for the first time as a newcomer from Ukraine — Here's what shocked me most

Nobody warned me Costco would be this confusing — or this addictive. 🛒

B.C. adopts Pacific time, PCT, for new, year-round daylight time zone

B.C. adopts PCT designation for new time zone

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

Trump says Canada-EU move a 'hostile act'

Canadians say this fall getaway near Ottawa with cozy villages is better than a trip to the US

Add this spot to your fall bucket list. 🍂