Partial solar eclipse, meteor shower headed for Canadian skies

Partial solar eclipse, meteor shower on tap
Partial solar eclipse, meteor shower on tap
People watch the total solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Writer

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the Maritimes, Ontario, Quebec and other parts of Canada today as the annual Perseid meteor shower also reaches its peak this week.

The Canadian Space Agency says the partial eclipse will be visible across the country, but its timing and amount will different from one location to another.

It says partial eclipses happen when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and covers part of our star, and they should be viewed with special glasses to prevent eye damage. 

The moon will cover eight per cent of the sun in Toronto beginning at 12:55 p.m., reaching peak at 1:40 p.m. and ending at 2:23 p.m. 

The sun coverage will reach more than 18 per cent in Montreal and 15 per cent in Ottawa at the peak of the eclipse, which will reach totality in parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, skywatchers will be able to see the Perseid meteor shower until Friday with up to 100 shooting stars per hour, compared to about five on an average night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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