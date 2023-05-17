A Pregnant Woman Says An Elderly Lady Demanded Her Bus Seat & Claimed She Needs It 'More'
"Are you really pregnant?"
A pregnant woman recently went through an uncomfortable situation after an elderly lady demanded to sit on the bus seat the mom-to-be was using.
Redditor u/Apprehensive-Bug-11 shared a story on the AITA subreddit, which was about her recent interaction with an older woman that, she says, gave her a bad attitude by demanding the Reddit user’s bus seat, which was in the designated area for pregnant persons, moms, disables people, among others. The Redditor is 5.5 months pregnant.
"Even though I’m in my second trimester, I don’t look very pregnant. Additionally, I wear baggy clothes, so it would be tough to see my bump either way," the woman wrote in the subreddit post, adding that she considers herself an active person but has been struggling with fatigue due to pregnancy.
The Reddit user followed by saying she was heading home from work on a bus where most seats were taken.
"I decided to sit in the seats reserved for those who need it. I usually don’t do this unless I absolutely have to, like today," the woman wrote. "I was minding my business while listening to my podcast when this older lady (I’d guess late 60’s, early 70’s) tapped me on the shoulder."
The 26-year-old mom-to-be added that she removed her headphones to check what the lady needed. The older woman told the Redditor that it was rude for her to use the designated area seats and asked her to stand instead so she could take the pregnant woman’s seat.
"As I began to try to explain to her how I’m pregnant, another passenger came over and repeated the sentiment of the older lady," the Redditor wrote, describing herself as a shy person who hates conflict. "Once they stopped talking, I managed to quickly say, 'Actually, I’m pregnant,' to which the older lady scoffed."
With disbelief, the elderly lady told the Redditor to give her the seat, to which the 26-year-old denied by telling her that she needed the seat as much as her. The Redditor said the woman "lost her sh*t" at her after that.
The bus driver ended up checking what the discussion was about. After the conductor heard the older lady tell the story, the Reddit user said he looked at her and asked, "Are you really pregnant?" to which the mom-to-be confirmed.
"He (the bus driver) then said to the lady that there was a free seat near the front that she could have, which she begrudgingly agreed to take," the woman shared. "The other passenger then said to me that even if I am pregnant, I should always give up a seat to an elderly person as they actually need it more."
Fellow Redditors are supporting the woman for standing by her decision.
"If the other passenger was so concerned, they can give up their seat," one person wrote.
"The elderly lady could also have asked literally anyone else to give up their seat that wasn’t pregnant," someone else added. "Very weird that she chose this hill to die on when she was supposedly feeling so unwell that she needed a seat more than a pregnant woman."