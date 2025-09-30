Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this small town near Vancouver with endles views

Hidden waterfalls and ancient forests await you here.

Person walking in a town. Right: A river and mountains.

A small town in B.C. near Vancovuer

@sukhbrarr | Instagram, Modfos | Dreamstime
Editor

Drive an hour and a half from Vancouver, and you'll feel like you're in another world, entering this cozy small town surrounded by lush nature. Wilderness is in your backyard here with endless trails, scenic views, and hidden waterfalls all waiting to be explored.

Narcity readers named Hope, B.C. as a spot they would love to move to in a poll. With that perfect balance of access to nature and city amenities, it's easy to see why.

Hope is a bit of a hidden gem, but it holds its own when it comes to small-town charm. Downtown here is brimming with cute bouquets, full of hidden treasures and local finds.

Baker's Books makes for a cute stop on an afternoon wandering town, with cozy vibes that are ideal for a fall getaway.

Hope Mountain Cafe is the perfect spot to fuel up for the day before exploring the area.

And explore you must — because right beyond the quaint streets of downtown awaits breathtaking nature. For a challenging trail that has a big payoff, trek up to the Hope Lookout. There you'll get a different view of the town from there, with the mountains rolling beyond it.

If you really want to escape into pristine nature, you can head to Manning Park, which is about 45 minutes away from town. It's worth the drive, though, especially in the fall when you can see the larch trees turn a brilliant golden shade.

For an easier journey closer to town, you can explore Flood Falls, which is just one kilometre, but leads to a stunning cascade. After a day of adventure, you can grab some food at one of the local restaurants, like Nomad So.Cial Eatery.

Life in Hope is filled with adventure, beauty, and a bustling local community to top it all off.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

