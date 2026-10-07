Premier Moe shuts down Elon Musk's encouragement for Saskatchewan separation: 'No'
U.S. tech titan Elon Musk says as Quebec's new Parti Québécois government foreshadows a vote to leave Canada, Saskatchewan and Alberta should cut ties with Confederation, too.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: "No."
Musk was responding to a quote from Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who said the province's independence "will be realized one day."
Musk, the trillionaire tech businessman and former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, says on his social media platform X that Quebec would benefit from independence, as would the two Prairie provinces.
Moe previously said he's a true Canadian but wouldn't halt a public vote on separation in Saskatchewan if residents petitioned for a plebiscite.
After petitions in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith put a question on the Oct. 19 referendum asking if voters want the province to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separation.
Smith, who says she's voting to stay, was not immediately available to comment on Musk's post.
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