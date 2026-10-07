Premier Moe shuts down Elon Musk's encouragement for Saskatchewan separation: 'No'

Premier Moe responds to Musk on separation: 'No'
Premier Moe responds to Musk on separation: 'No'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, May 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

U.S. tech titan Elon Musk says as Quebec's new Parti Québécois government foreshadows a vote to leave Canada, Saskatchewan and Alberta should cut ties with Confederation, too.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: "No."

Musk was responding to a quote from Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who said the province's independence "will be realized one day."

Musk, the trillionaire tech businessman and former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, says on his social media platform X that Quebec would benefit from independence, as would the two Prairie provinces.

Moe previously said he's a true Canadian but wouldn't halt a public vote on separation in Saskatchewan if residents petitioned for a plebiscite.

After petitions in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith put a question on the Oct. 19 referendum asking if voters want the province to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separation.

Smith, who says she's voting to stay, was not immediately available to comment on Musk's post.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

U.S. suspect conspired with Tumbler Ridge killer before and during attack: FBI

U.S. resident helped Tumbler Ridge shooter: FBI

Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money

Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

VIA Rail is offering early Canadian Black Friday deals on travel across Canada

You can get up to 30% off train tickets on the Canadian, the Ocean and other routes.