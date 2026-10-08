Carney says Canada's future up to Canadians after Musk voices support for separatism

Carney rejects Musk's separatism posts
Carney rejects Musk's separatism posts
Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to questions from journalists as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the future of the country will be decided by Canadians — not by large U.S. tech firms.

His comments come a day after tech industrialist Elon Musk argued on social media that Quebec would be "better off" separating from Canada, and that Alberta and Saskatchewan should also leave the federation.

Carney says Canadians can live their lives in Quebec and across the country "free from interference from foreign governments and large tech firms that think they can tell us what to do."

The prime minister made the comments in response to a question at a news conference in Sherbrooke, Que., about Musk's post on social media. 

Quebec voters elected a separatist government on Monday by granting the Parti Québécois a minority mandate.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe replied to Musk's post on social media with a short rebuttal: "No."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.