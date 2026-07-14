Psychiatrist more sure of schizophrenia in man accused of killing B.C. RCMP officer

Psychiatric review for suspect in police killing
Psychiatric review for suspect in police killing
Pallbearers in red serge carry RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang's casket to a hearse after her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

A forensic psychiatrist treating the man accused of first-degree murder in the killing of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2022 says he is now more certain that the man suffers schizophrenia.

Mandeep Saini is testifying at Jongwon Ham's first B.C. Review Board hearing at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., since Ham was found unfit to stand trial by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in April.

Saini was one of two psychiatrists who testified at the previous fitness hearing and shared the opinion he was unfit for trial, while the review board hearing is to assess Ham's current state.

The doctor said in April that Ham either had a delusional disorder or schizophrenia, but now he says more details and a "broader clinical picture" indicate schizophrenia, though he says that isn't integral to the question of fitness. 

Yang, a mental health and outreach worker for the RCMP, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18, 2022, when she tried to speak to a man in a tent in Broadview Park.

Saini says Ham's delusions are strongly held and the man does not believe he is mentally ill.

He says Ham has been on antipsychotic medication since May 25 under a treatment plan of slowly increasing the dose, noting he has not yet had a "trial of the adequate dose."

The doctor says he is unsure if the key issues that led to the court's April ruling remain intact as Ham still refuses to answer questions on key issues.

Saini says there is some evidence of "softening" of his beliefs but says it is unlikely that about seven weeks of antipsychotic medication on a low dose would be enough time to change them.

Ham's social worker Derrick Carew also provided a report to the board and briefly testified at the hearing on Tuesday, calling Ham "co-operative" in their meetings. 

Ham's first-degree murder trial was slated to begin in January but on the first scheduled day, Justice Michael Tammen instead ordered the fitness hearing to determine if the defendant had the mental capacity to understand the charge and if he could take part in his own defence.

In April the judge said Ham was “clearly overwhelmed by delusional thinking,” which would prevent him from making rational decisions during trial.

The judge referred the matter to the B.C. Review Board, which is an independent tribunal that assesses the mental health of those criminally accused. 

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, said in a statement in December 2022 that the man in the tent was shot and wounded by Yang but there were no reasonable grounds to believe the shooting constituted an offence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

By Brieanna Charlebois | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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