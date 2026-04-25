Quebec bar suspends Old Montreal fire owner

Quebec bar suspends building owner facing charges in fatal 2023 Old Montreal fire
Quebec bar suspends Old Montreal fire owner
Montreal Police Chief Inspector David Shane speaks to reporters on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 about an investigation into a deadly 2023 fire at an Old Montreal heritage property.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec's bar association has suspended the law licence of the owner of an Old Montreal building who is facing manslaughter charges in the deaths of seven people who died there in a 2023 fire.

The notice on the Barreau du Québec's website says Emile Benamor's suspension went into effect on Thursday.

Benamor was arrested in March and faces seven manslaughter charges as well as several counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. 

Police have said that the allegations against Benamor are related to the state of the building and how it was being managed, and that he is not accused of starting the fire or asking someone else to do so.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The heritage building was allegedly hosting illegal short-term rentals as well as longtime tenants when it went up in flames in what police say was a deliberately-set fire on March 16, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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