Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide

Quebec City police investigate homicide
Quebec City police investigate homicide
A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec City police say the death of a 21-year-old man found in a home Friday is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identify the victim as Gabriel-Simon Akokane and say he has a criminal record.

They say officers found Akokane dead around 11 a.m. while carrying out a search at a home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighbourhood.

Police say the search was part of an investigation by the force’s urban violence unit.

Sandra Dion, a police spokesperson, says Akokane had injuries on his body but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A mobile command post is at the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and stunning fall colours

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's best fall town is in Ontario and it's like strolling through a little European village

Pumpkin-filled streets, old-world shops, and quaint cafes await.

Canadians could get up to $3,500 from these government payments in October

Payments of the grocery benefit, CCB, OAS, and other benefits are going out this month.

TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

This little village in Ontario is a fall gem with dreamy lake views and cozy shops

It's a magical spot to soak up the season. 🍂

Canada's top schools fell in this best universities ranking but others aren't close to U of T

Canadian schools didn't make the top 20.

Boy, 16, charged with threatening Pickering school, manufacturing firearm parts

Pickering teen charged in school shooting threat