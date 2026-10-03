Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide
Quebec City police investigate homicide
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer
Oct 03, 2026, 11:55 AM
Oct 03, 2026, 11:56 AM
Quebec City police say the death of a 21-year-old man found in a home Friday is being investigated as a homicide.
Police identify the victim as Gabriel-Simon Akokane and say he has a criminal record.
They say officers found Akokane dead around 11 a.m. while carrying out a search at a home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighbourhood.
Police say the search was part of an investigation by the force’s urban violence unit.
Sandra Dion, a police spokesperson, says Akokane had injuries on his body but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
A mobile command post is at the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.
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