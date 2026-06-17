Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet to leave politics at end of term

Quebec labour minister to leave politics
Quebec labour minister to leave politics
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet responds to the opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Another Coalition Avenir Québec cabinet minister is leaving politics. 

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today in his riding of Trois-Rivières that he won't run for another term in the Oct. 5 provincial election.

First elected in 2018, Boulet has served a number of cabinet posts under former premier François Legault and more recently Premier Christine Fréchette. 

He says he wants to seek out other professional opportunities after eight years in portfolios such as labour, immigration, economy and Canadian relations.

Boulet joins a list of about 30 CAQ legislature members who have said they aren't running again, including a number of high-profile cabinet ministers.

Boulet says the party's low polling numbers didn't factor in his decision to leave, adding that Fréchette has his full support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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