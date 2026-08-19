Quebec prosecutor stays charges against 11 Longueuil teens

Quebec prosecutor stays charges against teens
Quebec prosecutor stays charges against teens
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec's Crown prosecutor says it has stayed charges against 11 teens in Longueuil.

The teens were facing charges in connection with alleged events preceding the death of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by Longueuil police last September.

An investigation was launched by the Montreal police department.

The charges included conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit assault, wearing a disguise for a criminal purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unlawful assembly.

The prosecutor's office said in a news release that it received new evidence after the charges were filed that raised a complex legal issue. 

It specified that the legal proceedings are temporarily suspended and could be resumed within one year pending further analysis and consultations.

A police watchdog is doing a separate investigation into the actions of Longueuil police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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