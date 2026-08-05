Quebec psychiatrists call for a dedicated mental health minister

Quebec psychiatrists want a mental health minister
Quebec psychiatrists want a mental health minister
Quebec psychiatrists are calling on the province's next government to appoint a dedicated mental health minister. A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at an Ontario hospital, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Quebec psychiatrists are calling on the province’s next government to appoint a dedicated minister of mental health.

The president of the province's psychiatrists' association says a minister of mental health would coordinate action across different levels of government and help ensure the issue remains a priority beyond a single election cycle.

During a press conference at Montreal homeless resource Mission Old Brewery, Claire Gamache proposed six measures that she said are needed to help prevent homelessness and suicide.

In addition to the dedicated cabinet position, she is calling for expanding alternatives to hospitalization, better support for health-care workers and improved access to mental health care through telemedicine.

Gamache says mental health needs continue to grow across the province, with more people seeking help and struggling to access care. 

She notes hospitalizations for suicidal ideation among girls between 10 and 14 years old have tripled between 2010 and 2023.

Gamache wants to see mental health become a priority issue for candidates running in the October provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

The government of Canada class action lawsuit is accepting claims for the $8.7M settlement

You could be eligible to receive up to $5,000!

Calls emerge for U.S. refugee status as group helps Jewish families flee Canada

U.S. group helping Jewish families flee Canada

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.