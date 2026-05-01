Quebec to table domestic violence prevention law

Quebec says it will table domestic violence prevention law modelled after Clare's law
Quebec to table domestic violence prevention law
Quebec Deputy Premier and Minister of Internal Security Ian Lafreniere responds to reporters questions before entering a pre-session caucus meeting in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., Friday, May 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Quebec government says it will table legislation in the coming days that would allow people in relationships to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence. 

The law would be based on Clare's Law, which already exists in the United Kingdom and several Canadian provinces. 

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner she didn't know had a violent criminal history.

There has been a push in Quebec to adopt a similar law since the murder last year of Gabie Renaud, allegedly by a partner with a long domestic violence history. 

Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said that the bill's text is being finalized, and that the government hopes to adopt it in the upcoming session of the Quebec legislature with the support of the opposition parties.

An open letter in favour of the law signed by some 600 people last month said there had already been eight femicides in Quebec this year as of April 10. 

Several provinces have adopted similar legislation, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador. 

According to the RCMP's website, the law generally takes the form of a statute "authorizing a police service to disclose certain risk-related information to a current or former intimate partner where such information could assist the current or former partner in making informed decisions about their safety and the relationship."

Premier Christine Fréchette committed to introducing similar legislation during her campaign for the leadership of the Coalition Avenir Québec party. She also promised to give additional resources to shelters and organizations that help women who are victims of domestic violence. 

The legislature begins sitting on Tuesday for up to five weeks before it adjourns for the summer. There is a provincial election scheduled for October. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026. 

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I moved from Toronto to Vancouver and Ontarians don't know these 10 things about BC

It's like a whole different country!

I ranked coffee from 5 of Canada's major fast food spots and one was a watery mess

The winner is shocking. 🚨☕️

18 grocery products at Costco that cost way less than items at Loblaws

The price differences are more than just a few cents. 👀

I'm a Toronto local and I'm begging you (tourists) to stop doing these annoying things

Don't know what a "Toronto left" is? Take transit.

I went to Montreal without speaking any French and no one tells you these 5 things

I showed up with three French words and a lot of confidence.😬

9 of the best Toronto restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Shhhh! 🤫 Don't tell anyone.

Auto parts class action lawsuits are offering money if you bought or leased these cars

The deadline to submit a claim is soon.

Father charged with killing 2 children in Calgary

Father charged with killing son, 5, daughter, 3, found in vehicle in Calgary

Refugee health payments in effect despite warnings

'Denial of care': Doctors worry about refugees as payment requirements take effect

Alberta's Smith lauds Canada-U.S. pipeline permit

Alberta's Smith lauds new major Canada-U.S. oil pipeline permit, citing advocacy