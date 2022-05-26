Reality Star Josh Duggar Is Going To Jail For 12 Years & A Judge Called His Crimes 'Sick'
He's going away for a long time.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Josh Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting has been sentenced to over 12 years in jail on child porn charges, and his cousin says that's still not enough.
The reality TV star was sentenced to 12 years and seven months behind bars on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of receiving explicit images of children onto his computer in a car lot in Arkansas.
A judge described Duggar's actions as "horrific and sick" while handing down the sentence on Wednesday, People reports. The judge also dismissed Duggar's 2021 conviction for possessing child porn because that's included in the latest conviction, the Associated Press reports.
According to People, Duggar is also expected to pay $50,100 in fines and will be subject to 20 years of parole supervision following his release.
Duggar was arrested last year after authorities traced explicit photos of children to his computer.
It's not the first time he's faced allegations involving children. In 2015, he was accused of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter, reports The Washington Post. TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting after those allegations surfaced.
While Josh Duggar's immediate family has not come out to condemn him publicly, his cousin Amy Duggar has been outspoken about the issue.
"I can breathe," she said in a reaction video on Instagram. "He cannot hurt, exploit any more children."
She added that she wanted him to get the maximum sentence of 15 years. However, she also expects the other prisoners will "take care" of him when he goes behind bars.
Josh Duggar has maintained his innocence and had asked for a five-year sentence.